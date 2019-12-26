Feeling a bit blue as the holiday season winds down? Well, consider the plight of Santa Claus, losing all that free help (see photo).
• On a cheerier note: A missing kitten was found after five months with the help of readers of nextdoor.com. No doubt the little thing was hungry. After all its name is Elvis.
•It just occurred to me: from elves to Elvis, Long Beach has it all.
• Well maybe not quite all. The L.A. Times recently released its 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. and only one Long Beach eatery, Playa Amor, made the list (at No. 49). You'd think that LB, a city of 470,000 would have at least one other wonderful eatery.
The Times did neglect to mention the unique arbitration policy of Playa. Its menu asks that anyone with a beef over the food or the service "should ask to see a manager before talking to social media."
Yelp be darned!
• Meanwhile, for several weeks, the Long Beach restaurant Nomad posted a sign that said: "Attention parents: you will be charged $35 if your kid damages chairs." Apparently the rascals got the message because the sign has been taken down.
• Unfinished business, Part 1: A nextdoor.com correspondent wrote to say he came across a new boxing glove while walking down the street in Belmont Shore. No one has claimed it as far as know. Maybe the owner had taken one too many on the kisser.
• Unfinished business, Part 2: Seal Beach reader David Simon sent along a photo of a sign that seemed to be missing one thing: a diagonal line through the picture, indicting that tourists should NOT throw their children to alligators (see photo).
• On to the New Year (maybe): Driving about, I was somewhat shaken by a bumper sticker that said "Giant Meteor 2020... Just end it already." (see photo).Origins of the sticker are a bit murky but apparently it's a parody of political stickers and it attracted followers after comic Chris Rock started joking about it. Let's hope Mother Earth is around for the printing of 2024 messages.