Nothing says "holiday season" to me more than merry store shelves full of "Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops. (see photo). But, uh, hold the whipped cream, please).
• A Belmont Shore resident wrote to nextdoor.com to complain of "possoms, skunks, and raccoons" coming around "to the back of my house....Ugh." (see photo). Of course it could be worse when it comes to beasts roaming in the backyard, as my sister Marilyn Stein discovered on a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
• This is also a political season, which brings back not-so-happy memories for Long Beach. In 2000, the city was going to host a presidential convention for the Reform Party, whose presidential nominee was expected to be a guy named Donald Trump. However, the plans fell apart when Trump fell out, complaining that when he met with the party's leaders at a gathering in Southern California, the room was "crowded with Elvis lookalikes."Trump's withdrawal, comic Jay Leno said, was "not to spend more time with his hair." The Reform Party left Long Beach for Minnesota. I don't know what happened to Trump.
• Meanwhile, I was driving on less romantic Carson Street when I saw a 99 Cents Only billboard that boasted, "Our deals ruin other stores for you." Maybe but it reminded me of a rival merchant who slashed his prices below 99 cents (see photo).
• Then again 99 Cents Only isn't averse to a little publicity. After the Dodgers had a disastrous year of 63 wins and 99 losses in 1992, the discount chain ran ads that said to the Dodgers: "Congratulations on your 99 losses. You're just like us — nothing over 99 ever." The company was promptly ousted from the Dodgers' Fan Appreciation Day. 99 Cents Only had planned to contribute a $100 gift certificate. But a Dodger official admitted to the Times that the ads hadn't gone over well with management and said the team instead planned to substitute a "more expensive" participant. As they say in baseball: 99 Cents Only, Yer outta here.
• No one asked me, but... If the erratic L.A. Chargers move to England as rumors have it, I think they should be renamed the London Cheerios.
• So the Metro Blue Line has been repaired and renamed the A Line. It's great news (especially for perfectionists who pointed out the cars were seldom colored blue, anyway). As a frequent rider of the Blue Line I can say that a trip on the line could often be counted upon to supply interesting sights. On my first trip back the other day I sat near a young man who was combing his hair with a toothbrush. I don't even want to know what he uses for dental floss.
