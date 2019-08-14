What’s all the controversy about driver-less cars?
They’ve been around a long time, though not always with happy results.
• Certainly some readers may recall Stephen King’s novel “Christine,” the story of a 1958 Plymouth Fury that falls in love with its owner and, when the owner doesn’t respond, tries to kill him.
• Then there’s “Rubber,” (2016) about a tire that uses psychic powers to make people’s heads explode (which may explain why my noggin often seems ready to do the same on the 405 freeway) .
• Don’t forget about less lethal offerings (and less fun) in “My Mother the Car" (TV: 1965-68), and “Knight Rider" (TV: 1982-86).
“My Mother” was once voted the second worst TV series of all time by TV Guide (just ahead of “Jerry Springer,” if you must know.)
• Finally, don’t think Long Beach hasn’t shared in the glory, specifically “Herbie the Love Bug,” who kills with love as I recall. Anyway, “Herbie spent several years of his post-movie retirement under the dome of the Queen Mary Spruce Goose before moving on to Disneyland.
• On the road: Syndicated columnist Thomas Elias, whose work often appears in the Press-Telegram, noticed a series of wacky directional signs in Alaska (see photos), or perhaps it’s just brain exploders.
• When Gatsby bookshop owner owner Sean Moor decided to redesign his Long Beach store, he realized that not everyone would go along with his plans. Or at least one creature wouldn’t: Ruby, the bookstore’s long-time cat.
“We didn’t dare touch Ruby’s sleeping area,” Moor said, noting that dogs are attached to people while cats are attached to places.
When I visited the other day, Ruby was in her favorite position, asleep with her back to the customers.
“Ruby’s in charge here,” Moor said.
I love a happy ending. Look at that sweet smile.
