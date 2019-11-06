If you're like me, you may have been curious about a store sign on Lakewood Boulevard that says: Cher Tire Inc. (see photo).
A new career for the famous singer-actress?
Well, not exactly. When I checked with the workers I didn't get too much in the way of information except that this was another Cher, who had started the business years ago, away from the bright lights. There goes my scoop on the entertainment scoop. I'm not even sure I 'll go through with my plans to brag to friends, "I buy my tires from Cher."
• Warning to jaywalkers? In a Long Beach parking lot I noticed a sticker that featured a bear whose stomach seemed to be full.
Which reminds me: Some old friends set sail for Hawaii from San Pedro the other day. Frankly, I'm surprised folks still visit the islands what with all the signs there warning of aerial hazards (see photo).
• Food for thought (cont.): "Eat where the cops eat," is one of the first tips a young officer (or reporter, for that matter) learns. Investigators have to dine on the road at all hours and don't want to wind up in some greasy spoon.
They become excellent dining authorities. As one who has food on his mind constanty, I wanted to see the ratings of mystery author Tyler Dilts in his latest cop mystery, "Come Twilight."
Dilts's main character, Long Beach Det. Danny Beckett, ranks Lola's and Enrique's as his two favorite Mexican eateries.
And Viento y Agua is his favorite coffeehouse. Portfolio also gets a mention.
Beckett needles sophisticated eateries such as James Republic ("you should have worn your fancy pants," one diner is kidded).
As for Michael's Pizzeria on the Promenade, Beckett writes "It wasn't my favorite pizza in Long Beach, but the foodies liked it. Don't get me wrong. It wasn't bad, especially if you liked things like duck confit and fontina on your pizza."
• You may have heard that several of the Forever 21 stores here and elsewhere are being shuttered because of poor business. I have a suggestion. Change the name to Forever 42. Might just double business. (This advice offered free of charge.)
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9, when he's not on coffee break.