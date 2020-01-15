One of the Harvey clan heard this story at a Los Alamitos restaurant:
A woman asked a boy his age and he responded: "'I'm 4, but I'm 2 at Disneyland."
I guess it's true, after all, 4 is the new 2.
• Gift-giving season is winding to an end, but it seems as though gift-stealing season is never over. So a reminder, kids (and adults), always make sure those new bicycles are locked and out of sight. Otherwise you might be unfortunate enough to qualify for this club (see photo).
• Depends how you look at it, I guess. A sign that proclaims "Grand Opening Oct. 24" still hangs outside the new 2ND & PCH mall. Or maybe it's just 8 1/2 months early.
• As could be expected, the new 2ND & PCH complex has drawn a mixed reception. A sign over another entrance says, "Enjoy the Ocean View."
But what visitors got from that angle the other evening was a view of shops and parking structures. It's too bad "that the mall blocked the view of a sunset," said a nextdoor.com commenter.
• But another visitor disagreed, saying,"I like the new shopping center. Urban growth is an inevitability."
• Incidentally one of the eateries in the new mall is "The Breakwater," a name that may nettle some Long Beachites, especially wave-riders who resent the fact that the rocky barricades turned Long Beach's shoreline into something of a lake.
However, Breakwater, the snack shop, is open from 11 to 7. It got me to wondering if a compromise could be worked out whereby the rocky breakwater is also only open a few hours a day. I leave it to you to work out the details, U.S.Corps of Engineers.
• Dog alert: Adweek magazine reports that the Oscar Mayer company is looking for new drivers to operate their 24-foot-long Wienermobiles. Nothing like seeing one of the colorful creatures on the shoulder of the road while a CHP officer writes up a ticket. One Wienermobile, captured without a fight on the Harbor Freeway, was issued a warning for missing a front license plate. 'We're in a real pickle," said pilot Denise Schroeck.
Applicants must have a 4-year-diploma and must pass a series of driving tests. The company doesn't want anyone who can't cut the mustard. (Hey,if the Wienermobile folks get to make puns, then so do I.)
• And, finally, how about a word of welcome to Brahma Babe and Dahlia, two chickens who have moved into the residence of wild life fancier Kim Pertierra in Belmont Heights? Brahma (see photo) is a beautiful black and gold while her smaller sidekick, Dahlia is the traditional brown. They lay about one egg per day. In my jaunts around town I have run into such critters as raccoons, skunks, and peacock..But these are the first chickens. They have large cages, a closed-off front yard and the baby-sitting talents of Pertierra for protection. So far no wild things have been seen in the area.
• By the way, I'm purposely ending this column with two items that seem to go together — ham (wiener) and eggs.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.