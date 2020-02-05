One Love Cali Reggae Fest returns to Long Beach this weekend from 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Feb. 7; noon to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 8; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Queen Mary.
Performances will be taking place along three different stages, with about a half hour in between sets. Artists include the Dirty Heads, Iration, Katastro, Rebelution and Yellowman, to name a few.
Tickets are almost sold out. Single day admission is available starting at $110.
To purchase tickets, or for a full list of set times, go to onelovecalifest.com.