Long Beach Yacht Club’s Stars & Stripes America's Cup Team was well represented at the Prada Challengers reception and meeting July 12-13 at New York Yacht Club’s Newport Rhode Island Harbor Court Club house, according to LBYC Commodore Camille Daniels.
Long Beach reaffirmed their commitment to the 36th America’s Cup.
The meeting took place during the 2019 12 Metre World Championship hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club and organized by the International Twelve Metre Association’s (ITMA) Americas Fleet. Competing in total were 21 historic 12 Metres from six countries — the largest fleet ever gathered in North America.
With the largest collection of yachts that played a key role in America’s Cup history, the Prado-hosted dinner included dignitaries including Ted Turner, Bill Koch and representatives from Long Beach.
The date for the first America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) regatta of the 36th America’s Cup cycle has been confirmed to take place April 23-26, 2020. The four-day regatta will be the first ever competition for the AC75 Class foiling monohulls to be used in the 2021 match. The first America’s Cup World Series regatta will take place in Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia.
The teams expected to compete are the America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand, Challenger of Record (COR) Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (ITA), INEOS Team UK (GBR), American Magic (USA), and Long Beach’s Stars + Stripes Team USA.
Representing the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand’s Chief Operating Officer Kevin Shoebridge (NZL) highlighted the importance of the ACWS event in Sardinia for all the teams.
“Like all regattas, there will be teams that come away satisfied and those that don’t,” Shoebridge said. “The significant thing about this regatta is that it will give a very clear idea of where each of the teams are in their designs and preparations for the main events in 2021.”
Stars and Stripes has paid their initial payment but as a late entry challenger under the Protocol they also have a liability to pay a U.S. $1million late entry fee due in installments by Oct. 1, 2019. Commodore Daniels said “Mike Buckley spoke for the team that is all American, all-inclusive and ready to bring the America’s Cup to Long Beach.”
According to their website, “The first all-American entry in over 15 years to challenge for the America's Cup, Stars + Stripes Team USA was co-founded by world champion sailors Mike Buckley and Taylor Canfield with the goal to build an inclusive and authentic, American team to win the 36th America's Cup and inspire the next generation.”
Dabniels said, ”The team has assembled some of the best minds in American boat building and yacht design to learn from global experts as part of the team's grassroots approach to win the Cup and create a sustainable legacy for the American yacht industry. Stars + Stripes Team USA is a 501(c)(3) organization.”
For more information on how you can help the team, go to www.starsandstripes.org.
Transpac
Alamitos Bay YC Staff Commodore Chuck Clay was at the helm Santa Cruz 70 OEX at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning when according to those on board a loud bang was heard, all steering was lost, and the boat begin to take on water.
Upon further investigation, owner John Sangmeister reported, “The entire rudder bearing was blown off the boat and the rudder was can-opening the bottom of the boat.”
After issuing a Mayday call, the crew on Roy Disney’s Pyewacket, in sportsmanlike fashion, retired from the race to rescue the nine crew members from life rafts as OEX was sinking, winning the race in the hearts of many. All sailors arrived home safety early Tuesday morning.