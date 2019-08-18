Long Beach’s Allie Blecher won the 17th U.S. Women’s Match Racing Championship today, Sunday, with a 2-0 victory over Giselle Camet Nyenhuis (San Diego) in Detroit.
Blecher, the 2010 Quantum Collegiate Female Sailor of the Year and a member of the US Sailing Team in 2013, won the Allegra Knapp Mertz Trophy for the first time in her second attempt. She finished runner-up in last year’s championship in San Francisco.
This year she won an abbreviated final that was reduced to a best-of-three from a best-of-five due to thunderstorms in the Detroit area.
She served as Alamitos Bay Yacht Club’s Director of Sailing from 2013 to 2016 including the High School Sailing program that was highly successful under her leadership. Currently, she is a sustainment integration project manager for Northrup Grumman in El Segundo.
Her crew included main trimmer and tactician Beka Schiff (Los Angeles), trimmer Krysia Pohl (San Francisco) and bowperson Ali Blumenthal (Bellport, N.Y.).
She told the Grunion, “It was a great way to end the event. We worked hard leading up to this so it was bittersweet to walk away with the win.”