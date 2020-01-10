N2E
In anticipation of the 2020 Newport to Ensenada Race (N2E) on April 24, Long Beach sailor John Sangmeister will make a presentation to promote the race at noon Wednesday, Jan. 15. The $19 per person Yachtsmen’s lunch is hosted weekly at Newport Harbor Yacht Club at 720 W Bay Avenue in Newport Beach. The yachting community is invited and no RSVP is required.
Readers have been asking for the current status of Sangmeister’s trimaran, Tritium, that is docked in one of the large berths as you enter Alamitos Bay.
She is currently listed for sale.
According to the listing, Tritium is a modified Orma 60 Trimaran — stretched to 72 feet. Originally built by offshore veteran, Jean Le Cam, the boat was updated by Artemis Racing for testing of AC wing and dagger foils. The boat was modified — with floats lengthened to 72 feet — and cross beams reinforced, for the new loads.
The vessel competed in the 2013 Transpac, where it was First-to-Finish and had the fastest elapsed time. It remains one of the fastest offshore vessels in the Pacific and is ready for new record attempts.
Waterman Of The Year
Last week, seven of the eight category winners were announced for the 11th Annual Aquatic Capital of America (ACOA) Awards Banquet. Missing was the announcement of the “Waterman of the year” a trophy named in honor of Lifeguard Chief emeritus Dick Miller.
The award goes to the Long Beach waterman who is not only a great competitor, but gives back to the water community.
Parks Wesson was unanimously voted the winner.
According to selection committee member Mike Baker, “Wesson is a member of the Guinness World record holder team for crossing the Catalina Channel between Catalina and the mainland.”
He is a United States Master Swimming (USMS) top finisher in the 200 Meter Relay as well as an open ocean swimmer in numerous swims in Hawaii and the mainland.
In addition to swimming, Wesson is an Ironman outrigger paddler for Kahaikai Outrigger Canoe Club and helps manage the club's safety and maintenance of their canoes.
He has served as an escort boat for paddler board competitors in the Rock to Rock open water, Catalina to the mainland, paddleboard race and has been a competitor and race assistant in the Naples Island Swim.”
The dinner will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Keesal, Young & Logan 400 Oceangate # 1400, Long Beach. The link for the registration site is acoaannualawards.funraise.org/ and tickets are $75 per person. Ticket sales help fund Long Beach-based aquatic programs.
Weekend Sailing
Saturday Sailors kicked off the series with 22 boats in four classes racing. According to Seal Beach YC’s website, “Saturday Sailors Series is five races from January through March. This will motivate you to get your boat out of the slip even on a cold winter’s day, but this is Southern California! No worries about ice or snow.”
On Sunday, 29 boats raced in three fleets raced in Long Beach YC’s Two Gates Pursuit Race.
High school and college fleets were in Long Beach last weekend for the first regatta of the year.
The sailors compete in FJ’s race in the Gaucho regatta in Santa Barbara, Anteater in Newport Harbor, Sea Otter in Monterey and their next race is the Golden Bear regatta at Treasure Island Sailing Center in late February.
When the University of Southern California (USC) sailing team and U.S. Sailing Center (Pacific Coast Sailing Foundation) team host the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association (PCISA) regatta in Long Beach, in January, what do they call it?
The Rose Bowl Regatta, of course.
Just like the Valley Hunt Club does every Jan. 1 when they host the Rose Parade, locals love to show off to East Coasters about great Long Beach weather. This year did not disappoint.
There were 21 colleges competing in the regatta (A&B divisions), and 73 teams in the high school competition (Gold, Silver and Bronze, A&B divisions in each class). All teams competed in a round robin format.