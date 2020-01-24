Friday, April 24, marks the start of the yearly 125-nautical mile Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race (N2E), where competitors make the choice to head off-shore for stronger winds or to sail the rhumb line towards the finish. The right choice can make the difference come trophy time.
For the 73rd Annual N2E race officials hope to have more than 200 entries and many Long Beach boats have already entered. In 1983, a record 675 boats entered, earning N2E the title “world’s largest international yacht race.”
Since 1947, Newport Ocean Sailing Association (NOSA), has hosted the iconic sailing competition. Again this year, the finish line will be positioned closer to the breakwater south of the Hotel Coral Marina. One end will be a buoy off the breakwater, the other end about 400 feet offshore.
Bruce Cooper from Ullman Sails Newport Beach, Len Bose from the Santa Cruz 50 Horizon and NOSA Commodore Bill Gibbs will present the annual series of Sailing Seminars for participants who want to be prepared, sail better and bring home more hardware.
The three highly respected SoCal sailors, who have multiple wins to their credit, will offer up some of their secrets so that new and repeat participants achieve maximum safety and top performance.
NOSA will hold its local seminars this year on Jan. 31 at Seal Beach Yacht Club and Feb. 20 at Long Beach Yacht Club. All evening seminars start with a social hour at 6 p.m. with food and beverages for purchase.
Topics include a review of the race logistics and delivery home, how to focus on your VMG, watch systems review and developing a strategic game plan.
Women’s Sailing Convention
Where do women sailors go to learn? The answer is a place where they can enjoy the camaraderie of other women sailors, learn from top instructors both on the water and in the classroom, and have plenty of fun. For 30 years that place has been the Sailing Convention for Women presented by Gail Hine, to be held next on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar.
Sponsored by BoatUS and a host of other local businesses and marine-related companies, the daylong, ladies-only series of shore-and-boat-based workshops offer beginners to experts a welcoming environment to learn more about all topics sailing. Attendees select a combination of workshops in areas that best fit their interest and ability.
Course instructors are top women sailors, many of whom are U.S. Coast Guard Licensed Captains. Workshops include: Welcome Aboard for Beginners, Diesels, Going Up the Mast, Docking, Suddenly Singlehanded, Weather, Sail Trim, Basic Navigation, Electronic Navigation, Electrical Systems, DIY Canvas Projects, How to Heave a Line, Nighttime Navigation, Winch Workshop, Spinnaker Rigging, Offshore Cruising, How to Avoid Mistakes, the Art of Motorsailing and Introduction to Sailing.
Capping the event, the dinner's featured speaker will be Haley Lhamon, a member of the 2018 eight-member team of women who won the 2018 R2AK (Race to Alaska). Known as one of the most challenging on water races in America that takes place over 750 miles of cold, treacherous waters up the famed Inside Passage, R2AK participants may not use a motor and are literally on their own — no support along the way is permitted.
The convention registration fee is $235 and includes workshops, breakfast, lunch, dinner, souvenirs and handouts. Prepaid-registrations are required as space is limited to approximately 240 attendees. Bookings can be made online SailingConventionforWomen.com. or Women.com.