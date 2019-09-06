Alamitos Bay YC is locally world famous for their Turkey Day Regatta trophies during their annual regatta the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, where turkeys are given to winners.
For last weekend’s Labor Day regatta, trophy chairman Cathy Black came up with the idea of coolers of varies sizes to serve as trophies. While an ice chest might look strange on the mantle at home, according to those who won, functional take-home trophies are preferred. Coolers just might become a new tradition.
Most ABYC regattas are chaired by one of the club’s fleets. On the tails of hosting the Viper Worlds, where so many volunteer hours were required, rather than have one of the fleets chair this event, the Board of Directors took the lead with Fleet Captain Brooke Jolly as chairman. The Board normally acts as the host fleet for the Turkey Day regatta, but the Lido 14 fleet will do those honors this year.
Jolly reported there were more than 100 boats entered in the 72nd annual regatta that included a barbecue dinner complete with apple pie on Saturday night.
Jolly oversaw every detail of the event, down to the recipe for the Chimichurri sauce for the steak dinner. She said, “The kitchen crew of four worked chopping, cleaning and cooking. It is always a group effort.” The Chimichurri formula was originally Bristol Farm’s recipe that Jolly has customized and refined over the years.
With 16 fleets racing in courses inside the bay and outside in the ocean, compounded by inexperienced pleasure boaters bidding their last hurrah to summer along with ever-changing wind and weather conditions, it was a challenging weekend for race management.
Saturday an unnamed race committee volunteer told me a number of first-time competitors registered complaints with race officials when the wind was just too much. Later, when racing was delayed for lack of wind, some of those same sailors abandoned their boats for a quick swim.
Laser Radial was the largest fleet with 20 entries. Winner Erik Hou of both Alamitos Bay and Newport Harbor YCs earned two trophies — District 25 District Championship award and the Fiesta de la Playa trophy.
The Cal 20 fleet first place winners, Chuck Clay and Pat McCormick, earned the George Lounsberry Award, presented by Lounsberry’s daughter, Robin Townsend.
After racing, I found myself sitting with some of the Cal 20 fleet racers and thought I’d include some of the comments made by traditionally humble Steve Kuritz, who with wife Jennifer as skipper, took second in the fleet. I must disclose that his quotes are presented totally out of context, which makes them all the better.
When referring to Jennifer he proudly announced, she has the right “speed wrinkles,” he continued with, “We keep a tighter halyard then most boats.” After others complimented the duo on their starting strategies, Steve disclosed their strongest talent: “Downwind, we are gods.”
Wounded Veterans
The Navy Yacht Club of Long Beach will be hosting its annual Wounded Veterans Cruise out and barbecue next weekend.
Staff Commodore Tommy Wheeler said, “We are expecting 60-80 veterans and their escorts from the Long Beach Veterans Administration hospital.”
“The veterans will board the boats and cruise to the USS Iowa where, they will receive a gun salute. After the salute, we render honors, and the convoy will proceed back to the club for lunch and fellowship.”
With initial monthly dues of 25 cents, NYCLB was established in 1967, with a mission to encourage Corinthian sailing. The clubhouse and marina were located in “the mole” area of Terminal Island.
A unique opportunity came in 1997, when the possibility of a clubhouse aboard the decommissioned 592-foot USS New Orleans would have made NYCLB the only yacht club in the world on a Navy ship. But despite valiant efforts for almost a decade, it never materialized.
Today the club leases space in Basin 1 of Alamitos Bay, an area that was the former home of the Tuna Club’s weigh station.