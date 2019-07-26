Dragon Boats
The 2019 Long Beach Dragon Boat Festival will take over Marine Stadium this weekend and watching them paddle in those cool boats just makes you wish you were out there.
In addition to hosting one of the largest dragon boat competitions in California, there will be Chinese traditional art demonstrations, Chinese Acrobats, traditional dance, hip hop, music and martial arts performances.
The Southern California Dragon Boat Club is made up of several different dragon boat teams that paddle out of Mother's Beach on Appian Way. Event organizer Mike Baker said, “The teams are charged a yearly rate for a team of 30 paddlers. This works out to about 54 cents per member per 1 to 1.5 hours of on-the-water time.” Sounds like a great on the water bargain.
Beach 2 Bay
Cole Barth of Alamitos Bay YC brought the hardware home in the annual Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay race (B2B) last week. He was the winner of Jessica Uniack trophy by winning in the largest class, C3 Sabot division. Barth (whose father Nigel Brownett is on board Medicine Man in TransPac) only recently started sailing.
Local fiberglass guru Glenn Styron said Barth’s Sabot is old school all the way — wooden mast and all. Styron did emergency repairs on the aging boom and rudder head and completed them just in time for Barth to take top honors.
The 29-boat CFJ fleet was the last to start but navigated around the other fleets cleverly. Tate Christopher, of ABYC and crew Stewart McCaleb, crossed the finish at about 12:30 p.m. to claim the overall winner, or “first to finish” title. The pair was just eight boat lengths ahead of LBYC’s Alex Lech with his crew; brother Nicky Lech, who were followed closely by twins Scott Pearl and Chloe Pearl of ABYC/LBYC.
Patterned after San Diego's Dutch Shoe Regatta founded in 1972, Long Beach YC’s Beach to Bay regatta was established by 1989 LBYC Commodore Steve Jones and Keith Miller in 1983. According to Jones, back in those days the junior program was run completely by volunteers. Jones and Miller encouraged young Long Beach Corinthian sailors to race in San Diego as part of the benchmarking process.
David Svilich, who sailed in LBYC’s youth sailing program, said he participated in two Dutch Shoe Marathons in the pre-B2B days. He credited the United States Navy for him not placing in both regattas- explaining that ships cut through the fleet of tiny boats and that is one component of the San Diego event that makes it so much fun.
In the 1983 inaugural race Jeremy Jones took top honors, David Svilich 2nd and Stephen Shedd third. As Jones started going through the flag at LBYC, he and Miller transitioned the youth sailing program to volunteer extraordinaire Jessica Uniack.
The event is renamed in 1994 for Jessica Uniack, following her death. Her husband, 1998 Staff Commodore Bill Uniack, attended Thursday’s race. Their son, Billy Uniack, helped the kids launch their boats, assisted with the recording finish times and presenting trophies.
Initially the regatta was raced in only Naples Sabots, with other classes added over the years. The invitation list also grew, first with sailing programs in Long Beach — ABYC, LBYC and Leeway — growing to participants from as far away as San Diego.
Always looking on how to improve in the future, John Sangmeister recently suggested staging B2B boats the night prior to the event at Pine Avenue Pier. A pre-event kick off dinner could include a sailing speaker or movie. This would not only enhance the regatta — but end the early morning towing of boats.
The event for 7- to 17-year-olds saw 122 boats race along a five-mile course that took 12 classes of dinghies, helmed by 144 young sailors, from the corner of Alamitos Beach near Island Grissom, off Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier to the finish line by the long dock of the race’s host, LBYC.