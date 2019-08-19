Editor's Note: Each year, our On the Water columnist, Jo Murray, goes On the Highway for car week in the Monterey Peninsula. She was in Pebble Beach at the World’s most famous Car Show, the 69th Annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, along with a visit to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Motorsports Reunion
At this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (formerly known as the Monterey Historic Automobile Reunion) at Laguna Seca — it was all about the women.
1964 Corvette
Craig Carter raced his Corvette at Laguna Seca for the Monterey Historics during Car Week. Carter’s 1964 Corvette was raced through the 1970s in Texas by Michael Souttes, who modified it to GT-1 specs in 1978-79 and raced through 1981. The car was then sold to Doug Bankston in St. Louis, who began racing GT-1 throughout the Midwest from 1982 through 1987.
There is custom painting on the rear panel that gives a nod to his father’s former Bakersfield Flying A service station.
Just this January, Carter married Dr. Marlene Rocha Farooq. You might recognize her name — she opened her home in May for Historical Society of Long Beach’s annual See, Sip and Savor event. The stunning home also will serve as the venue for Steel Magnolia’s signature event Gatsby on the Green in September.
The Steel Magnolias event is Sept. 15 — the same weekend that Laguna Seca hosts the IMSA Sportscar Championship.
Dr. Farooq was at the track all weekend rooting Carter on.
So it looks like Carter might need to wait until April to see IMSA racing — when the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will host the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race on Sunday, April 19, the same day as the NTT IndyCar Series race.
1915 Ford
Ed and Karen Archer’s 1915 Ford Racer was found in the 1950s in Long Beach. It is recognized as one of the most correct and authentic Ford T racers in the world. The two of them have driven the racer across the United States. As his friend Bill Harris says, “The Archer’s are truly a racing and touring team.”
1964 Iso Rivolta
Long Beach’s Pete Whitehead bought his extremely rare 1964 Iso Rivolta GT from an Australian man 10 years ago who had converted it for racing use. Through the years, his wife has encouraged him in his hobby: “She is very supportive, and she gives me 110% of her support and encouragement. With two full weekends of racing, I’m tired but very happy with the results.”
Whitehead finished Saturday in the top half of his class.
Less than 700 of these cars were produced and the cost was more than $10,000, which at the time made it one of the most expensive Italian sports cars. It is still considered one of the most beautiful sports cars ever produced and she was clearly the most beautiful car on the track all weekend.