Walt Florie has been associated with the Earl B. and Loraine Miller Foundation for 28 years — serving 19 of those years as president and CEO.
Florie joined the foundation in 1991 as a trustee, becoming vice president in 1993 and president in 1995. He was installed president and CEO in 2000.
During his tenure, the foundation has committed more than $60 million to Long Beach organizations to grow and advance the health of the whole child, a release said. Since it was formed in 1967, the foundation has concentrated on the well-being of the community's children.
Under Florie's guidance, and with the help of the Board of Trustees, the foundation has created a new strategic plan that "diversifies the Foundation’s grantmaking efforts beyond their historical grantee base to better serve the most vulnerable neighborhoods of Long Beach."
Ron Arias, vice president of the board, said the foundation will conduct a national search for Florie's successor, and hopes to have someone in place before Florie steps down at the end of the year.
“The Foundation and Long Beach were very fortunate to have Walt at the helm of the Miller Foundation during this period of extraordinary change," Arias said in the release. "The Board of Trustees is grateful and appreciative of Walt’s sound and effective leadership during his tenure and wishes him well in retirement.”
For more information about the foundation, go to https://eandlmillerfdn.com/.
—Harry Saltzgaver