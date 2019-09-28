Long Beach's United Cambodian Community (UCC), representing the largest population of Cambodians outside of that country, celebrates 42 years of community service Thursday, Oct. 3.
There will be traditional and cultural performances throughout the evening, and the emcee is Francois Chau, the well known Cambodian actor. Honorees will be state Senator Lena Gonzalez, SoCal Gas Company, Forest Lawn and KH Market.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Grand's ballroom, 4101 E. Willow St. Tickets are $150 each, and sponsorships still are available.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to ucclb.org.