Sign-ups have begun for the third annual Grand Prix 5K, where runners will have the chance to run the course before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Organized by the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach, the run benefits local charities through the foundation's grants. The 5 kilometers is a two-lap tour on the Grand Prix race course, including Pine Avenue, Seaside Way and the famous hairpin turn onto Shoreline Drive.
In addition to the regular run, there will be an Elite/Pro 5K for those who can finish the run in 25 minutes or less and a Kids' Turbo 1K for those 12 or younger.
The run is on Sunday, April 5 — two weeks before the big race. Pros start at 7:30 a.m., with the main race at 8 a.m.
Registration opened today, Monday Jan. 13. Entry fee is $35 per person ($10 for the Turbo 1K) until March 15, and each paid person entered will be in a drawing to win one of four rides in an Acura NSX pace car around the Grand Prix track. That drawing will be on March 18.
Entry will cost $40 between March 15 and April 3, and day-of registration is $45. Each paid runner receives a finisher medal, an official Grand Prix 5K T-shirt and two Friday general admission tickets to the Acura Grand Prix — a $68 value by itself.
The 5K is organized with the help of Run Racing. The Grand Prix also puts on the popular Monte Carlo Night and Poker Tournament, on April 17 this year — the Friday of race weekend. Tickets for that event will be available soon.
For more information and to enter the Grand Prix 5K, go to thegrandprix5k.com.