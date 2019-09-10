Paul Kaminski, former vice president/chief development officer at the Providence St. Joseph Health St. Mary Medical Center, has become the new executive director of the Long Beach City College Foundation.
Kaminski takes over for Elizabeth McCann, who held the position for three years after Ginny Baxter, longtime foundation executive director, became a Long Beach Community College Trustee.
Kaminski lives in Lakewood. he has 16 years of experience in fundraising.
Kaminski started the new job on Sept. 2.