Every August, the history of the automobile rolls onto the competition field of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. This year, 216 classic cars from 17 countries and 31 states represented the evolution of the automotive dream.
Attending this event — the most famous car show in the world — is on the bucket list for many. The ultimate dream for a serious car collector is to show a car here.
Long Beach was well-represented in 2019 with a top award winner.
The Enzo Ferrari Trophy was awarded to a 1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder, owned by Thomas Peck Jr. Peck grew up on the Peninsula in Long Beach, and his mother still lives in the house he and his three siblings grew up in.
Last year, Thomas Peck’s 500 Mondial took top honors in Ferraris in the Pebble Beach Races Class. This car was brought to America by Dominican Diplomat/Playboy Porfirio Rubirosa.
This one-day show, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raised more than $2 million for charity. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit more than 80 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.