Centro CHA Inc. will celebrate community leadership next month at its 22nd Annual Nuestra Imagen Awards dinner.
Centro CHA was formed in 1992 as a human and social service agency specifically for the Hispanic/Latinx community. In the last 27 years, it has focused on creating leaders in that community.
This year, the awards dinner will bestow awards on eight well-known community leaders who have had and are having a direct impact on the community. They are:
• Dr. Seiji Steimetz, Chair of Economics, Cal State Long Beach, Nuestra Imagen Excellence Award.
• Dr. Reagan F. Romali, Superintendent/President Long Beach City College, Excellence in Education Award.
• Bonnie Lowenthal, Harbor Commission President, Jenny Oropeza Excellence in Public Service Award.
• Tracy Colunga, MSW, Director, Office of Civic Innovation, city of Long Beach, Excellence in Public Safety Award.
• Patricia Costales, CEO, The Guidance Center, Excellence in Public Health Award.
• Jose M.Loza, Illustrator and Muralist, Excellence in Arts & Culture Award.
• Megan Anaya, student economist, Cal State Long Beach and Eduardo Herrera Jr., Be Safe Youth Ambassador, engineering major, Cal State Long Beach, Javier Gutierrez & Paul Griego Jr. Youth Leadership Award.
Also, the California Resources Corporation will receive the Excellence in Corporate Responsibility Award and EPSON America, Inc. will receive the Excellence in Community Service Award.
Keynote speaker for the evening will be state Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez, a former First District City Council representative.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at The Grand Long Beach, 4101 E. Willow St. In a nod to the holiday season, there will be a Latin Cutural Arts and Gifts Boutique.
Individual tickets are $150, and there is a range of sponsorships available. For more information or to secure a sponsorship, call Adriana Falcon at 562-612-4158 or email her at adriana@centrocha.org.