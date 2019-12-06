The Nonprofit Partnership, based in Long Beach, is offering two long-form training programs to help develop skilled leaders for nonprofits groups of every size and mission.
The Emerging Leaders Program is a 10-month leadership program for nonprofit professionals looking to take the next step in their career. It is designed for people interested in becoming executive directors or top leadership, according to a release.
Applications for the program are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 16. The cost for the entire program is $1,000.
Emerging leaders begins with a leadership retreat on Jan. 24. Then the class meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to graduation on Oct. 23.
The concept, according to Nonprofit Partnership officials, is to build bench strength in organizations "to ensure relevance and sustainability." Participants typically have at least five years experience in nonprofit management.
To get an application or for more information, go to tnpsocal.org, email ckreachbaum@tnpsocal.org or call 562-888-6530.
The other in-depth program is called Leadership Circles: Peer Coaching for Leaders. It is a six-month program starting Jan. 16 for leadership teams of up to five members per organization.
With Tina Barry as facilitator, groups meet for two hours every second Thursday. Discussion is designed to give participants coaching methods and fresh ideas for their unique situation from a variety of leaders.
Cost for the entire team is $750, with no more than six teams allowed to sign up. For information, go to tnpsocal.org.