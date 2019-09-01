Harbor of Hope Women's Cancer Foundation wants to start helping women in Seal Beach and surrounding communities suffering from cancer.

"After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I searched for a safe and all-encompassing environment that cold provide some experience, strength and hope," founder Colleen Woolley said. "I needed a place where I could talk to other women, share resources and engage tolerable activities to improve my quality of life. But I couldn't find one."

Woolley's group is raising money to create a center in Seal Beach. The first fundraiser is a meet and greet with live entertainment, appetizers and a silent auction on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Seal Beach Yacht Club, 255 N. Marina Drive. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the group's website, www.harborofhomewcf.org, or at the door.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments