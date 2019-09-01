Harbor of Hope Women's Cancer Foundation wants to start helping women in Seal Beach and surrounding communities suffering from cancer.
"After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I searched for a safe and all-encompassing environment that cold provide some experience, strength and hope," founder Colleen Woolley said. "I needed a place where I could talk to other women, share resources and engage tolerable activities to improve my quality of life. But I couldn't find one."
Woolley's group is raising money to create a center in Seal Beach. The first fundraiser is a meet and greet with live entertainment, appetizers and a silent auction on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Seal Beach Yacht Club, 255 N. Marina Drive. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the group's website, www.harborofhomewcf.org, or at the door.