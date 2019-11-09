“Essentially, the purpose of being a contessa is to act as a role model for the youth to get involved in the community,” Katie Mayo, the current Naples contessa, said.
According to Mayo, a contessa is a youth ambassador for the Naples community chosen each year. To qualify, girls must be in high school between the ninth and 12th grade. The person who is most involved in the community is crowned as contessa and others serve as part of her court.
Mayo grew up in Naples, and remembers participating in numerous activities sponsored by the Naples Improvement Association (NIA).
That includes popular local events such as the annual holiday boat parade and pancake breakfast. And it was during the pancake breakfast one year when Mayo decided she wanted to get involved.
“I remember watching the contessa being crowned at the Pancake Breakfast every year and thought it would be fun to do that one day,” she said.
Mayo said there is a tradition of service in Naples.
“The Island’s youth have a lot to offer, and it has been fulfilling to see the residents of Naples, from kids to the elderly, all sharing in the mission of serving and bettering the unique and special community we live in,” she said.
This year, Mayo will spearhead several community events over the next several weeks.
A candy drive took place last week to collect leftover Halloween candy. This year, NIA partnered with Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that gives back to military service members.
Mayo said the court partnered with Operation Gratitude because of its mission.
“As kids, we often are left months after Halloween with uneaten candy that we eventually just throw out, so we thought, ‘what better way to partner with an organization that gives away unwanted Halloween candy to troops stationed overseas',” she said.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 16, Mayo and the NIA will host a coat drive to support the Long Beach Rescue Mission. Through the month of November, NIA will collect new or gently used coats for men, women, teens, and children. Coats of all sizes will be accepted.
“I selected to partner with the Long Beach Rescue Mission this year because we have worked with them in the past,” Mayo said.
To donate, deliver the coats to 141 Corinthian Walk in the cardboard box on the front porch.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, volunteers can help with the Canal Clean-Up from 9 a.m. to noon. NIA will host this event to clean up any remaining trash left from the annual Naples Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14. Volunteers will meet at the fountain, and donuts and coffee will be provided. Donations of plastic gloves and plastic bags would be welcome, Mayo said. No RVSP necessary.
Mayo has described her experience as a contessa as truly rewarding.
“It is gratifying being involved with doing good for your community,” she said.
For more information, contact Mayo at 562-537-7838 or email katieannmayo@gmail.com.