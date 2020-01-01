On Saturday, Long Beach native and NFL great Willie McGinest, Jr. showed his love for the community by giving grocery store gift cards to 100 families.
Vice Mayor and Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews and Eighth District Councilman Al Austin helped select the recipients and distribute the cards at the Albertsons store at 101 E. Willow St.
Teresa Barns received a card. She expressed her gratitude for this unexpected kindness.
“This was a surprise,” she said, “but it comes at a really good time.”
Recipient Brandi Preston also shared her delight. Given the recent loss of a job and a son with a health condition, Preston said, “It’s perfect, a true blessing during a time of need.”
Albertsons buzzed with excitement as film crews from CBS and NBC filmed happy shoppers filling their carts with food.
Elizabeth Vazquez smiled as she waited in line with her three children. “This will feed us all week,” she said.
A three-time Super Bowl Champion and a member of the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame, McGinest makes a habit of helping others through his charitable organization, Foundation 55, Inc. Prior to his NCAA and NFL fame, McGinest launched his football career at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He listened with empathy as families entered the store, asked for hugs, and shared their stories.
“This is just one of the things we do to give back and show appreciation to the people in the community,” McGinest said. “I care about where I’m from.”
In planning this event, McGinest partnered with Andrews and Austin. Both men said they were thrilled by the opportunity to brighten the new year for locals.
“Willie McGinest, Jr. is a hero to so many in the community, and this event is one more example of us coming together to help families during the holidays,” Andrews said. “His actions are a testament to his character. He goes to school here and then comes back and helps every year.”
Austin agreed.
“We are so happy to join with Willie and bless families in our community. Giving back is really what it’s all about.” Pointing to the youngsters in Patriots jerseys, Austin smiled, “It’s great to see all of the young volunteers here too.”
Members of McGinest’s youth football and cheerleading program, the Long Beach Patriots, came out to help shoppers with their groceries. Several players and one cheerleader bagged groceries with a smile. In addition to teaching skills, the organization works to instill respect and integrity in its members.
Sire Woods and his eighth grade brother Sultan were among the volunteers. Sire, now a junior on the University of Pennsylvania football team, grew up playing for the Long Beach Patriots. He credits McGinest with much of his success.
“I learned so much from him… We all call him ‘Uncle Willie’,” Sire said of McGinest. “He has been a great role model for me.”
“I believe in giving back,” McGinest said. “Through Foundation 55, Inc., we are building hope in my hometown and helping make the holidays a bit brighter for 100 families here in Long Beach.”