Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recognized the power of service.
“Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve,” the late civil rights leader said on Feb. 4, 1968. “You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
Now in its 25th year, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Leadership Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and the city of Long Beach plus numerous community and city organizations are inviting the community on Monday, Jan. 20, to make MLK Day a “Day On, not a Day Off.”
This will be the 10th year that Leadership Long Beach has collaborated with community partners to make the service day the largest in Los Angeles County.
“When I was just starting with Leadership Long Beach, I was looking for opportunities to participate in MLK day,” Jeff Williams, LLB’s former executive director, said. “We didn’t have any projects in Long Beach; I had to go to Orange County to volunteer. So, 10 years ago, we partnered with District 3 (The Third City Council District) and Long Beach’s participation has grown; so much so that it is safe to say we are the largest in Los Angeles County. We have 20 projects (listed at the bottom of this story) and we are expecting more than 500 people to volunteer.”
The day will start with an 8 a.m. kickoff rally and pancake breakfast featuring city leaders speaking at Seaside Park, located at 14th Street and Chestnut Avenue near downtown. At 9 a.m., volunteers will then disperse throughout the city; most projects are scheduled to be completed by 12:30 p.m.
This year’s day of service provides opportunities in different ways; most are family-friendly to allow volunteers of all ages to participate. Painting a mural, organizing a clothing resource facility for needy community college students, stone placement in alleyways to capture rainwater and reduce flooding, plus gardening and planting at community gardens are some of the service projects that volunteers can work.
For more information on the project listings and links to register to volunteer, go to http://leadershiplb.org/mlk/
One project of interest to Grunion Gazette readers is MLK Project No. 19 in the Third District. The project is to help the Los Cerritos Wetlands Association do clean-up work at the corner of Second Street and Studebaker Road. “It needs a lot of love,” Williams said.
Lenny Arkinstall is the Los Cerritos Wetlands steward and he has a large task at hand for volunteers — as in weeds that are 6 feet tall.
“The plan is to bring in a big giant trash truck and pull all the overgrown vegetation,” Arkinstall said. “By the end of the day, it will look like a park. The whole community can get out there. It’s instant gratification and it’s a great community event."
Volunteers should dress appropriately for their selected project, bring their own reusable water bottle and prepare themselves for mostly outdoor, physical activities. Each site will supply most tools and materials needed for the volunteer service.
In addition to the Port of Long Beach and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, partners for the 2020 Long Beach MLK Day of Service projects include the city of Long Beach, the office of Mayor Robert Garcia, every Long Beach city councilperson's district office, numerous neighborhood associations, Long Beach Firefighters Association, Grocery Outlet, Long Beach Organic, and the Water Replenishment District of Southern California.
1. Seaside Park Clean Up. Host: Washington Neighborhood Association. Details: Volunteers will clean-up and beautify the park and surrounding area. In addition, volunteers will inform residents about the city’s GO Long Beach app and trash collection programs.
2. LBCC Viking Closet. Host: Long Beach City College Ambassadors. Details: As a clothing resource for needy LBCC students, volunteers will clean, paint and decorate facility, sort and label clothing, and assist in organizing the facility to make it an efficient resource for students.
3. Landscaping Willow Springs Park. Host: Sustainability Office, city of Long Beach. Details: Volunteers will do landscaping and planting work in the open areas of Willow Springs Park.
4. Mural painting and landscaping. Host: United Cambodian Community. Details: Volunteers will do small landscaping and planting in front of the office to enhance curb appeal and will paint the interior office space. Additionally, a mural painting can be done to promote community awareness and beautify the area.
5. Creating Better Rainwater Alleyways. Host: Starr-King Neighborhood Association. Details: Redirecting rainwater that will reduce alley flooding and replenish underground reservoirs, volunteers will add river stones to alleyways that have been cut to drain rainwater. This project will remove broken asphalt and replace with stones. This is a physical labor project.
6. One Lawn at a Time. Host: Sixth District Council Office. Details: Volunteers will help bring lawns and exterior property for elderly, disabled and/or disadvantaged household in need of beautifying property facing code enforcement from the city. Weeded front yards will be replanted with climate-friendly plants then mulched. Painting or repairing fences, mowing lawn and removing debris are some of the anticipated tasks.
7. House numbers painting. Host: El Dorado Park South Neighborhood Association. Details: Volunteers will paint house numbers on curbs to assist public safety and emergency responders with correct identification for houses in neighborhood.
8. Trash Can Art painting. Host: Jordan High School. Details: Volunteers will paint trash barrels with bright colors and upbeat messages to brighten campus and encourage students.
9. Planting at Mary Molina Garden. Host: Long Beach Organic. Details: Volunteers will prep and plant several garden plots. Produce from garden will be donated to homeless charities. Volunteers will also get demonstration and tips on planting a winter vegetable garden.
10. Tree Planting Downtown Long Beach. Host: Downtown Long Beach Associates. Details: Volunteers will plant trees at empty tree wells to help beautify walkways and streets in downtown community.
11. Unity Garden build and planting. Host: AOC7 Neighborhood Association and Mark Twain Library. Details: Volunteers will build and paint garden beds plus connect the irrigation system with PVC piping system.
12. Gladys Avenue Urban Farm. Host: The MAYE Center. Details: Volunteers will paint and renovate garden beds, make garden signs for elementary school students to learn science in the gardens, build compost structures and help beautify the space.
13. Elementary school gardening. Host: Lafayette School parents. Details: Volunteers will clear areas for plants and garden on school grounds to promote horticultural learning by students. Volunteers will plant avocado tree and apply mulch to six trees.
14. Bixby Road Parkway Improvement. Host: Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association. Details: Volunteers will landscape and add ground cover plants to enhance roadway on Bixby Road. Tree planting and creating walking path of stones will also be project tasks for the morning.
15. Michelle Obama Library Garden work. Host: Michelle Obama Library. Details: Volunteers will be involved in refurbishing and revitalizing 12 raised garden beds on the site. Volunteers will help create a community compost facility on site that will help educate residents on composting and gardening.
16. Victory Garden Beautification. Host: North Long Beach Victory Garden. Details: Volunteers will dig out tree roots and plant beans along fence perimeter of garden. This will increase growth production of the teaching farm.
17. Beach Clean Up. Host: Clean LB. Details: Volunteers will clean trash and debris from local beach.
18. East Village. Host: East Village Association. Details: Project details forthcoming.
19. Los Cerritos Wetlands. Host: Los Cerritos Wetlands Association. Details: Project details forthcoming.
20. Bixby Knolls. Host: Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association. Details: Project details forthcoming.