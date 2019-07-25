Victims of drunk drivers will be remembered Sunday, Aug. 4, at a candlelight vigil at the Museum of Latin American Art.
Produced by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and supported by Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price's office, the event will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m.; the ceremony will start at 3 p.m.
"This is a time to come together as a community as we remember and honor those who will never be forgotten," Price wrote in a release.
People will be able to light a candle to show support and honor for those who have been affected or impaired by a drunk driver.
RSVPs are requested. Call 714-838-6199 ext. 6655 or 6650, or email norma.martinez@madd.org.