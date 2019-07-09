After a three week closure to refresh and refurbish, the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store is reopening Thursday, July 11.
The store at 1334 Alamitos Ave., at the corner of Anaheim Street, will celebrate from Thursday through Sunday with free items, music and activities for the family. The store's donation center was accepting items Monday.
Operation of the Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) depends on store proceeds. The center can house 92 men, offering counseling, classes and an opportunity for spiritual regeneration needed to combat drug or alcohol dependence, according to Captain Darryck Dwelle, pastor and administrator of ARC.
For more information, call 562-231-4432.