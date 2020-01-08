Long Beach is full of people quietly making the world a little bit better, according to Justin Rudd, and he wants to help them along.
That was the main motivation in 2011, when Rudd and his Community Action Team nonprofit launched Long Beach Heroes, and it's still the motivation today. Based on the CNN "Heroes" program, nominees are judged on the impact they have had in the last year in Long Beach.
This year's Heroes ceremony is Sunday, Jan. 12, and the deadline for nominations is today, Thursday. Every hero chosen as a finalist will receive $500 to further their cause, and a Hero of the Year will receive $600, Rudd said.
"I believe public recognition is important in that it helps build confidence in people to continue doing their good work and to encourage them to go even further," Rudd said in an email. "I believe we’ve given out $64,100 over the years to the 112 Heroes."
Last year's Hero of the Year was Maleka Chris, founder of the nonprofit Love Beyond Limits, which helps at-risk youth raise their self esteem by promoting self awareness and responsibility through various activities and scheduled programs.
People don't have to start a new nonprofit to be a hero, Rudd said. The overriding criteria is for someone who goes well beyond their expected duties to make the community better.
People who nominated each of the finalists will introduce them Sunday evening, talking about the work they have done. a panel of judges then will choose the Hero of the Year.
To nominate a hero, go to www.JustinRudd.com/nominate and fill out the online nomination form. There is no cost to nominate someone. A key requirement is that both the nominee and the person who nominated him or her are able to attend the awards dinner Sunday evening at Bay Shore Community Congregational Church, 5100 E. The Toledo.
Nominations have to be submitted by the end of business Thursday, Jan. 9. Finalists and their nominators will be notified Friday by email.
Sunday, nominees and nominators are invited to a pasta dinner at Bay Shore Church. They eat for free; spectators and friends are charged $10. The program begins at 6 p.m.
For more information about this and other CAT programs, go to www.JustinRudd.com.
