For the last 28 years, the California Conference for Equality and Justice has brought together people from diverse faiths and cultures to break bread at the "Under One Sky" breakfast.
The 29th edition of the breakfast is on tap Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Up to 1,000 people are expected to attend.
Featured speakers this year are Richie Reseda and Taina Vargas-Edmond, founders of Initiate Justice. They formed the organization while Reseda was serving a sentence in California state prison, and the talk will focus on the impact of incarceration on their lives and communities.
Event co-chairs are Rev. Nancy Frausto, associate Rector at St. Luke's Episcopal Church; and Rich Archbold, public editor at the Long Beach Press-Telegram. Archbold will emcee the morning's program.
Benefactors Gene and Ann Lentzner underwrite the cost of the fundraising breakfast, and free parking is provided by Performance Plus Tire's Hank and Joyce Feldman.
Convention Center Ballroom doors open at 6:45 a.m., with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $50 per person, with table sponsorships from $1,300 to $500.
For reservations, go to www.cacej.org/breakfast, call 562-435-8184 or email kmcilquham@cacej.org.