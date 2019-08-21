The next grant period for the Long Beach Naval Memorial Heritage Association has opened.
The association was formed after the Long Beach Naval Station and Naval Shipyard closed. Last year, the association awarded seven grants totaling $196,000.
Those grants included money for a historic display at Wilson High School, facade restoration at the Lafayette Building and archiving of the Long beach Redevelopment Agency historic files.
Letters of intent for this round of grants will be accepted through Oct. 2. proposals should be about projects in Long Beach providing historic preservation, restoration, the Navy in Long Beach or honoring architect Paul Revere Williams.
The application process goes through the Long Beach Community Foundation. For information and guidelines, go to longbeachcf.org/long-beach-navy-memorial-heritage-association/.