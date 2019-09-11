Ninety-three charities. One city. One day.
It's called Long Beach Gives. Its slogan is "24 Hours To Make A Difference." And its goal is to raise $350,000 for Long Beach charities.
It all happens next Thursday, Sept. 19 — 9/19/19 in numbers. It was the brainchild of Julie Meenan, the Josephine Gumbiner Foundation's executive director, and she has partnered with The Nonprofit Partnership to make it all come true.
The group's steering committee has been working for five months to find ways to offer incentives and matches to help the money-raising push. Participating nonprofits have been lining up board members and supporters to create online donor pages to try to multiply online donations exponentially.
"Long Beach Gives was launched out of need to increase the number of donors giving locally, and to create more community support for nonprofits impacting our lives each day," Meenan told the City Council last week. "From taking care of our children, families, and parents with safety net services, to caring for animals and the environment, along with our fine arts and culture organizations, the nonprofit sector works passionately to make Long Beach a more kind and beautiful place in which to live and work. They support us, and it time for us to support them as a community."
The Long Beach Gives group has sought sponsorships to add to individual nonprofit fund-raising efforts through advertising, Boost Fund matches, prizes and more. Ultimately, the fund-raising responsibility rests on individual nonprofits and online pitches.
"Community members can get involved … by creating your own team page at www.longbeachgives.org or simply spread the word by sharing @longbeachgives posts on social media," Nonprofit Partnership Executive Director Michelle Byerly said. "Donate to one or more nonprofits on 9/19/19, and tell your friends and colleagues about it! Create a page for you and your coworkers to raise money for a chosen nonprofit or compete within your office to see who can raise the most money."
A kickoff reception took place Monday at the Museum of Latin American Art, and many nonprofits already have started soliciting supporters to create pages. For a complete list of participating charities, service and arts groups, got to the website above.
Harry Saltzgaver can be reached at hsalt@gazettes.com.