Long Beach Day Nursery, the century-old preschool for Long Beach youth, plans to invite families and friends to a potluck Fall Feast next week— before Thanksgiving.
Proper nutrition is a primary goal of the Day Nursery, according to Executive Director Whitney Leathers. The annual holiday meal at both locations highlights that goal.
“Our students are served family-style meals in their classrooms on each school day, and this event allows us to expand on that with the inclusion of families and friends," Leathers said in a release. "We know nutrition is essential for healthy students as it leads to success in the classroom and their overall well-being.”
The Day Nursery provides turkeys for the feast, asking families to bring a dish from their culture to share. The East Branch, 3965 Bellflower Blvd., hosts its feast on Thursday, Nov. 21. The West Branch, 1548 Chestnut Ave., will have lunch with family on Friday, Nov. 22.
The feasts also lead into Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving set aside for philanthropic donations. Leathers said that this year all the proceeds from that day will go to paying for the nutrition program at the centers.
For more information, go to www.lbdn.org.