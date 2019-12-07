Homeless memorial (copy)

Kelly Colopy, director the the city's Health and Human Services Department, reads the names of two homeless people who died in Long Beach last year during the annual memorial for homeless people.

 —Gazette file photo

The Long Beach Homeless Coalition will slow the holiday season down and host a memorial on the longest night of the year — Dec. 21.

Those being memorialized are people who died while homeless in the last year. The event is both a remembrance and a chance to recommit to the fight to end homelessness, organizers said.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Forest Lawn Long Beach, 1500 E. San Antonio Drive. There is no cost to attendees.

Long Beach has been conducting similar memorials for at least two decades, according to Steve Be Cotte of the coalition. This will be the third year at Forest Lawn.

A multi-faith service will include prayer, reflections, remembrances and musical performances by local musicians. the evening culminates with a reading of names and lighting of candles for those who died.

For more information about the event and the coalition, go to homelesslb.org.

