The Long Beach Homeless Coalition will slow the holiday season down and host a memorial on the longest night of the year — Dec. 21.
Those being memorialized are people who died while homeless in the last year. The event is both a remembrance and a chance to recommit to the fight to end homelessness, organizers said.
The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Forest Lawn Long Beach, 1500 E. San Antonio Drive. There is no cost to attendees.
Long Beach has been conducting similar memorials for at least two decades, according to Steve Be Cotte of the coalition. This will be the third year at Forest Lawn.
A multi-faith service will include prayer, reflections, remembrances and musical performances by local musicians. the evening culminates with a reading of names and lighting of candles for those who died.
For more information about the event and the coalition, go to homelesslb.org.