Officials at the Long Beach Public Library Foundation got some good news as 2019 comes to an end with top marks from two nonprofit rating agencies.
Charity Navigator, the nation's largest evaluator of nonprofits, gave the Library Foundation a 4-star rating. About 25 percent of ranked charities get the high mark, a release said.
Another rating group, GuideStar, gave Long Beach the Platinum Seal of Transparency — the highest honor it awards. The Library Foundation shares detailed financial and programmatic information on both websites, according to Kate Azar, the foundation's executive director.
"(Library) resources are provided free thanks in large part to the generosity of the Library Foundation’s generous doors,” Azar said. “The Library Foundation is committed to providing our donors with that same easy access to information so they can understand how their gifts make an impact in Long Beach.”
The Library Foundation has profiles on both Charity Navigator and GuideStar websites. For more about the foundation, go to lbplfoundation.org.