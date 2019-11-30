Leadership Long Beach is looking for a few good projects to work on at the next MLK Day of Service.
2020 will be the 10th year Leadership Long Beach (LLB) has participated in the day of service. More than 500 people are expected on Jan. 20 to work on 10 to 20 community service projects across the city.
Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a government holiday. LLB partners with employees of the city of Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Fire Department and others to “make it a Day On, not a Day Off.”
LLB communications director Oscar Cosby said in a release that service project should be something that can have a lasting effect on neighborhoods. The project should provide two to three hours of volunteer work for a crew of 10 or more, and be family-friendly to allow children to participate.
Nominations should be made to www.leadershiplb.org/mlk.