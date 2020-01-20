Jane Netherton, former president of International City Bank and leader in multiple Long Beach charities, will become 2020 Rick Rackers Woman of the Year next month.
Rick Rackers, an auxiliary of the Assistance League, has been honoring a woman of the year for nearly 60 years. Netherton will join the group at a luncheon Feb. 7 at Old Ranch Country Club.
Netherton rose from bank teller to president of International City Bank — one of the first female bank presidents in California. She also was one of the first women to join Long Beach Rotary, and served as president of that club.
Netherton has been prominent in multiple Long Beach charities and organizations, including the Long Beach Conservation Corps and the Long Beach Community Foundation. She is president emeritus of Southern California Special Olympics.
For tickets to the luncheon and more information about Rick Rackers and the Assistance League Long Beach, go to www.ALLB.org.