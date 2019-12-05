The Christmas season is about family and friends, but it's also a time to help others. Here some ways to reach out to others in the spirit of the season.
The Grunion Gazette again is sponsoring its Christmas gift card drive to help clients of WomenShelter, which provides domestic violence victims with emergency shelter, counseling and more including help starting a new life. Gift cards can be dropped off at the Gazette office at 5225 E. Second St. or mailed to that address, Attention Gift Card Drive, c/o Harry Saltzgaver. The zip code is 90803. Donations also may be made at www.womenshelter.org/grunion.
McKenzie Mortuary will be accepting donations for underprivileged families; food, toys, gift cards and cash. They'll match all donations up to $10,000. Drop donations off or mail to: McKenzie Mortuary, 3843 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90804.
The Spark of Love Toy Drive and Golf Tournament begins with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Recreation Park Golf Course, 5001 Deukmejian Dr. Entry fee for Players Club members is $60 or $50 with an unwrapped toy. Fee for the public is $70 or $60 with a toy. Entry fee includes golf, cart fee, coffee station in the morning and a barbeque lunch. To enter, call 562-494-5000 or send an email to jduty@americangolf.com.
Vendors will donate 10% of their proceeds to spcaLA during the Holiday Charity Bazaar from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pitchford Animal Village, 7550 E. Spring St.
A Christmas Cookie Festival and toy drive is set for 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at a private home. Music, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Bring an unwrapped toy for California Families in Focus. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Go to facebook.com and search "toy drive and holiday concert Long Beach."
The Eighth District Holiday Toy and Food Drive will accept donations at 35 locations in the district until Wednesday, Dec. 11. For details, call 562-570-1326.
Gelson's is staging its Annual Holiday Toy Drive between now and Dec. 13. Toys will be passed along to Ronald McDonald House/Long Beach, Toys for Tots and other Los Angeles organizations. Drop toys off at the Long Beach Gelson's at 6255 E. Second St.
Toys for Tots donations are being accepted between now and Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Circle Porsche, 1850 Outer Traffic Circle Dr.
Christian Outreach in Action is collecting unwrapped toys for a holiday party on Dec. 14 where gifts will be given to children who otherwise might go without during the holiday season. Donate cash, canned goods or unwrapped toys at 515 E. Third St. The website is www.coalongbeach.org.
Long Beach Coffee and Tea is staging their Veterans Angel Tree again this year. Customers. Customers can stop by and select an ornament with the name of a veteran and his or her needs, purchase the gift, wrap it and return to the story Dec. 22. Pickups and drop-offs are available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday at the store at 480 Pine Ave.
Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence is accepting donations of new clothes, household goods, toys and gift cards. Donations may be made at 3750 E. Anaheim St. For more information, call 562-421-6537.
The Guidance Center will offer the opportunity to help those in need with their Adopt-A-Family 2019 program. Sign up and you'll be given the story of a family who need assistance and you'll get the opportunity to be one of Santa's Helpers.The Center operates in Long Beach, Compton and San Pedro. To participate, go to www.tgclb.org.