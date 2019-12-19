The Christmas season is about family and friends, but it's also a time to help others. Here some ways to reach out to others in the spirit of the season.
The Grunion Gazette again is sponsoring its Christmas gift card drive to help clients of WomenShelter, which provides domestic violence victims with emergency shelter, counseling and more including help starting a new life. Gift cards can be dropped off at the Gazette office at 5225 E. Second St. or mailed to that address, Attention Gift Card Drive, c/o Harry Saltzgaver. The zip code is 90803. Donations also may be made at www.womenshelter.org/grunion.
Operation Santa Paws, organized by Justin Rudd and the rest of the Community Action Team, is looking for donations of pet toys and treats along with help deliver the presents on Saturday, Dec. 21. For drop-off information and more details, go to www.justinrudd.com.
The Long Beach Homeless Coalition hosts its 2019 Memorial to remember those lost this year and to recommit to the effort to end homelessness. The multi-faith service will include prayer, music, reflection and refreshments. It's at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Forest Lawn, 1500 E. San Antonio Dr. Visit www.homelesslb.org.
Long Beach Coffee and Tea is staging its Veterans Angel Tree again this year. Customers can stop by and select an angel with the name of a veteran and his or her needs, purchase the gift, wrap it and return to the store by Dec. 22. Pickups and drop-offs are available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday at the store at 480 Pine Ave.
McKenzie Mortuary will be accepting donations for underprivileged families; food, toys, gift cards and cash. They'll match all donations up to $10,000. Drop donations off or mail to: McKenzie Mortuary, 3843 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90804.
Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence is accepting donations of new clothes, household goods, toys and gift cards. Donations may be made at 3750 E. Anaheim St. For more information, call 562-421-6537.
The Guidance Center will offer the opportunity to help those in need with their Adopt-A-Family 2019 program. Sign up and you'll be given the story of a family who need assistance and you'll get the opportunity to be one of Santa's Helpers. The Center operates in Long Beach, Compton and San Pedro. To participate, go to www.tgclb.org.