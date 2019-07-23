Four years ago, a small group of Belmont Shore residents, property owners and business owners came together to create a new organization.
Its goal, according to one of the founders, Dick Gaylord, was to find common ground between Shore residents and Second Street business owners — something that had at times been difficult over the years. The group took hold, and has grown consistently over its four years.
Called the Friends of Belmont Shore, the group meets once a month on the first Thursday at Bay Shore Church, 5100 The Toledo. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
To help celebrate the anniversary, the Friends will cosponsor a concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Marine Stadium Park (the week after Municipal Band concerts end) with Councilwoman Suzie Price and the Port of Long Beach. The band Jumping Jack Flash will play at the concert to honor the memory of Bill Lorbeer, a Friends board member along with many other boards and organizations. Lorbeer died earlier this year.
At the Aug. 1 meeting, the new board and officers will be installed. Gaylord will serve as president, Kurt Schneiter is vice president, Barbara (BJ) Newell is secretary and Mike Crosby is treasurer. The other board members are Angie Degen, Howard Homan, Maria Hanson, Matt Jackson, David (CoachJ) Newell, Phyllis Schmidt and David Witzling.
Topics Aug. 1 will include Assistant City Manager Tom Modica offering an overview of city activity, the monthly police report, an update on electric scooters a a presentation from Doug Otto about a new Preservation project.
Dues for the Friends of Belmont Shore are $20 a year; $30 for couples. Guests can attend one meeting before signing up as members.
For more information, email Gaylord at dickgaylord@earthlink.net.