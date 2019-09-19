The LBS Financial Credit Union donated supplies to the Franklin School earlier this month including 1,400 Crayola markers, 864 colored pencils, 60 uniform shirts, 50 gift cards for student incentives and more.
"Eat Drink and Discover," a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Sept. 19), at Keesal, Young & Logan, 400 Oceangate. Tickets are $65. Go to www.mowlb.org.
The Runway Co-Ed Fashion Show, which raises money for Jewish Family and Children's Service, steps off at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Willow St. Tickets are $70 at the door, with discounts and VIP packages available. Call 562-427-7916 or go to https://jfcsrunway.com.
The Long Beach Rescue Mission hosts the Annual Prayer Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr. Henry Walker, president of Farmers & Merchants Bank, will be the keynote speaker and Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Gordon will receive the Community Leadership Award. Tickets are $50. Go to www.lbrm.org.
The Luke Tatsu Johnson Foundation Golf Tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Big Rec Golf Course. Entry fee is $175 and includes golf and the awards dinner. Money raised goes to support research on childhood cancer. To register, go to Facebook.com/LukeTatsuJohnsonFoundation.
This year's Team Spirit Long Beach Cancer 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the beach at Granada Launch Ramp. Entry fee is $25 and the money supports the work of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. Visit www.memorialcare.org/TeamSpirit.
The Children's Clinic hosts its Beach Walk 5K starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way. Entry fees start at $25 and the money supports the clinic, which provides care for children, youth and adults. To participate, go to www.thechildrensclinic.org.
Join Friends of Pathways to Independence for Fiesta in the Park, an evening of traditional Mexican food, drink and music, starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5552 E. El Cedral St. Tickets are $145 and the money supports Pathways, which helps support disadvantaged single young women. Go to www.pathwaystoindependence.org.
Former First Lady of Long Beach Nancy Foster will be honored for efforts as an advocate for mental health at the Mental Health America of Los Angeles gala and auction at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Long Beach Marriott, 4700 Airport Plaza Way. Tickets are $250. Call 562-285-1330, ext. 1055
Camp Fire's 25th Annual Benefit and Dinner and Auction honors Shirlee Jackert, who is retiring after 35 years as executive director. The event is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at The Centre at Sycamore Plaza, 5000 Clark Ave. Tickets are $155. Call 562-421-2735 or go to www.campfirelb.org.
Operation Jump Start will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Cafe Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave. The group helps students enter and graduate from a four-year college. Tickets are $125. Call (562) 988-2131 or go to www.operationjumpstart.org/25thgala.
Encore, International City Theatre's anniversary celebration, is set for 5 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Pacific Ballroom at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $220. Call 562-495-4595, ext. 102 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
The Guild of Musical Theatre West is looking for volunteers to help with the shows. Jobs included ushering, selling gift booth items, assisting with costumes and fundraisers and more. It's a few hours a month. Call 310-325-6023 or send an email to dianawilkins@sbcglobal.net.
Support the Historical Society of Long Beach by becoming a member of the Crest Circle, which is comprised of individuals and family foundations. The Crest Circle recognizes the historical significance of the Crest Theatre building, which was located near the Historical Society's current home in Bixby Knolls. Visit www.hslb.org.
Goodwill is offering to partner with schools to conduct fund-raising donation drives. Goodwill provides attendants and donation bins and the schools get $50 per bin filled with gently used items. Call 562-435-3411, ext. 268 or send an email to CashForSchools@GoodwillSOLAC.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.