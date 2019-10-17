Operation Jump Start will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Cafe Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave. The group helps students enter and graduate from a four-year college. Tickets are $125. Call (562) 988-2131 or go to www.operationjumpstart.org/25thgala.
Young Horizons will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr. The mission of Young Horizons is to provide quality childcare and preschool programs in a caring, loving and learning environment. Tickets are $125. Go to www.younghorizons.org.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach "Beach Walk" steps off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd. Registration is $30. Go to www.bgclublb.org.
The Strides for Disability 5K/3K Family Fun Walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way. Entry fee is $35 and the money goes to Easterseals Southern California which provides services to the disabled. Go to www.easterseals.com/ESSCstrides.
The Bucket List Project Foundation presents the "Bucket List Bash" starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr. The foundation "supports wish fulfillment for critically ill patients with life-limiting illness and limited resources." Tickets are $150. Go to www.thebucketlistproject.com.
The Long Beach Poly Girls' Water Polo Booster Club hosts a casino night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St. Tickets are $50. Go to http://polygirlswaterpolo.com.
Sea Fare returns to the Aquarium of the Pacific from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. It features food from more than 20 local restaurants, an open bar, live music and the opportunity to check out the exhibits. Tickets are $150. Cll 562-590-3100 or go to www.aquariumofpacific.org. The aquarium is at 100 Aquarium Way.
Help celebrate the 175th anniversary of Rancho Los Cerritos with a gala starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the rancho, 4600 Virginia Rd. Tickets are $175 and the dinner is preceded by an auction and cocktail reception at 5 p.m. Call 562-206-2048 or go to www.RanchoLosCerritos.org/gala.
The Rally Round Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Steel Magnolias, starts with breakfast and an 11 a.m. tee-off on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave. in Seal Beach. Entry fee of $175 includes golf, breakfast, lunch and the awards banquet. Money raised supports the Steel Magnolias, which helps children with developmental special needs. Register at www.rrgt.org.
Raise the Roof, a premium wine tasting event that supports Habitat for Humanity, runs to 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Wine Crush, 3131 E. Broadway. Tickets are $5 and support revitalization of the Washington neighborhood. Go to https://app.mobiliecasue.com/vf/RTR.
Encore, International City Theatre's anniversary celebration, is set for 5 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Pacific Ballroom at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $220. Call 562-495-4595, ext. 102 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.
Christian Outreach in Action present an evening of song and celebration in "Waves of Broadway," starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov.1, at the Long Beach Marriott, 4700 Airport Plaza Dr. Tickets are $110 and the money raised supports COA, which helps the homeless, working poor and residents in need. Call 562- 432-1440 or go to www.coalongbeach.org.
Meet the Matthew Martinez, interim director of the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra,at a reception at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at a private home in Park Estates. There will be music from members of the group. Tickets are $50. Call 562-427-1931.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
The Guild of Musical Theatre West is looking for volunteers to help with the shows. Jobs included ushering, selling gift booth items, assisting with costumes and fundraisers and more. It's a few hours a month. Call 310-325-6023 or send an email to dianawilkins@sbcglobal.net.
Support the Historical Society of Long Beach by becoming a member of the Crest Circle, which is comprised of individuals and family foundations. The Crest Circle recognizes the historical significance of the Crest Theatre building, which was located near the Historical Society's current home in Bixby Knolls. Visit www.hslb.org.
Goodwill is offering to partner with schools to conduct fund-raising donation drives. Goodwill provides attendants and donation bins and the schools get $50 per bin filled with gently used items. Call 562-435-3411, ext. 268 or send an email to CashForSchools@GoodwillSOLAC.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.