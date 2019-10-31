Easterseals Southern California raised more than $100,000 for disability services at its Strides For Disability Run/Walk earlier this month. More than 1,500 people participated.
RUNWAY: CO-ED raised more than $82,000 last month for counseling and social services programs at Jewish Family and Children's Services of Long Beach and West Orange County.
Almost $215,000 was raised at the recent Precious Lamb Gala at the Hotel Maya. Precious Lamb helps homeless families and children in Long Beach.
The Long Beach Museum of Art has received a grant of $194,766 to maintain digital assets focusing on the works of women artists in the museums permanent collection. The grant came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's early this month at Rainbow Lagoon Park raised more than $165,000.
Christian Outreach in Action present an evening of song and celebration in "Waves of Broadway," starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov.1, at the Long Beach Marriott, 4700 Airport Plaza Dr. Tickets are $110 and the money raised supports COA, which helps the homeless, working poor and residents in need. Call 562- 432-1440 or go to www.coalongbeach.org.
The Jazz Angels will supply the entertainment at the Altrusa International of Long Beach Wine and Food Tasting from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2 at a private. home. Tickets are $40 and support literacy projects and scholarships i the Long Beach area. Go Facebook and search Altrusa International of Long Beach, CA.
Meet the Matthew Martinez, interim director of the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra,at a reception at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at a private home in Park Estates. There will be music from members of the group. Tickets are $50. Call 562-427-1931.
The Wally Joyner and Friends Golf Classic benefiting Miller Children's and Women's Hospital gets underway with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Pelican Hill Golf Club, 22800 S. Pelican Hill Rd. in Newport Beach. For details, email EVENTSMMCF@memorialcare.org or call 562-933-1660.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
The Guild of Musical Theatre West is looking for volunteers to help with the shows. Jobs included ushering, selling gift booth items, assisting with costumes and fundraisers and more. It's a few hours a month. Call 310-325-6023 or send an email to dianawilkins@sbcglobal.net.
Support the Historical Society of Long Beach by becoming a member of the Crest Circle, which is comprised of individuals and family foundations. The Crest Circle recognizes the historical significance of the Crest Theatre building, which was located near the Historical Society's current home in Bixby Knolls. Visit www.hslb.org.
Goodwill is offering to partner with schools to conduct fund-raising donation drives. Goodwill provides attendants and donation bins and the schools get $50 per bin filled with gently used items. Call 562-435-3411, ext. 268 or send an email to CashForSchools@GoodwillSOLAC.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.