The We Run the City 5K/10K/Kids Run featuring a USC/UCLA rivalry begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the airport, 2830 E. Wardlow Rd. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Southern California. Entry fees start at $40 for adults. Go to www.sosc.org/events.
The American Legion hosts its Quartermania fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 5938 Parkcrest St.. Doors open at 11 a.m. for boutique shopping, lunch is at noon and Quartermania begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door.
The Porchlights will provide the entertainment a fundraisers for The DeForest Park Neighborhood Association at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at a private home. The event is for ages 21 and up. Tickets are $15. Go to Facebook and search By the Torchlights in Deforest Park.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach hosts its annual Summer Sip Wine Tasting Event from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at The Wine Crush, 3131 E. Broadway. Tickets are $60 "per wine lover." Go to www.bgclublb.org/SummerSip.
The Long Beach Commercial Real Estate Council is hosting a golf tournament to benefit Fisher House Southern California that begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave. in Seal Beach. Entry fee is $250 and that includes breakfast and lunch on the course and the awards dinner. Fisher House provides housing for families of military loved ones during hospital stays. Go to https://lbcrec.wildapricot.org/event-3445654.
The Pathways 25th Anniversary Golf Tournament starts with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Rec Park Golf Course, 5001 Deukmejian Dr. Pathways provides care to families including the elderly, the chronically ill, hospice and bereavement counseling for children and families. Entry fee is $175 includes golf, lunch and dinner. To enter, call 562-531-3031.
Donate back to school supplies during the Ninth District #PopUp Town Social e 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Obama Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave. The evening includes live entertainment, children's activities, food and a bar garden.
The annual Food Finders "Summer to End Hunger" food drive is underway now through Aug. 31. Donations can be dropped off at Food Finders, 3744 N. Industry Ave., #401. Volunteers also can obtain a storage bin to support the drive. Call 562-283-1400, ext. 101, or go to www.foodfinders.org.
A mini-golf tournament to raise money for Power 4 Youth run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, a the Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr. Entry fee is 450 an includes golf, diner, silent auction and raffle and more. Power 4 Youth is a mentoring program for Long Beach area middle and high school youth. Call 562-386-2428 or go to www.power4youth.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach is collecting school supplies and backpacks to give to members who can't afford to purchase them on their own. Donations will be accepted through the end of August. For details, visit www.bgclublb.org/Back2School.
Goals For Life will celebrate its 30th Anniversary at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the pavilion next to Gladstone's in the Pike, 330 S. Pine Ave. The organization, led by retired NFL players, helps at-risk youth in Southern California. The evening includes a gourmet dinner, live music and an auction. Tickets are $125. Go to www.goalsforlife.net.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
The Guild of Musical Theatre West is looking for volunteers to help with the shows. Jobs included ushering, selling gift booth items, assisting with costumes and fundraisers and more. It's a few hours a month. Call 310-325-6023 or send an email to dianawilkins@sbcglobal.net.
Support the Historical Society of Long Beach by becoming a member of the Crest Circle, which is comprised of individuals and family foundations. The Crest Circle recognizes the historical significance of the Crest Theatre building, which was located near the Historical Society's current home in Bixby Knolls. Visit www.hslb.org.
Goodwill is offering to partner with schools to conduct fund-raising donation drives. Goodwill provides attendants and donation bins and the schools get $50 per bin filled with gently used items. Call 562-435-3411, ext. 268 or send an email to CashForSchools@GoodwillSOLAC.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.