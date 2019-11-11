A staple of the Long Beach holiday scene, Food Finders donation bins, have been showing up in libraries and businesses all over the city.
For most of the year, the Lakewood-based nonprofit Food Finders concentrates on collecting unused food from grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries and more to redistribute to food pantries and other nonprofits redistributing food to the needy. Officials there say that they distribute enough food for 22,000 meals each day throughout Southern California.
While that operation continues, the holiday food drive turns to providing meals directly to families. With collection bins throughout Long Beach (as well as the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas), Food Finders prepares thousands of holiday meal boxes each year.
According to a release, the goal this year is to collect 100,000 pounds of food between now and Dec. 31. That would be enough food to feed 2,600 families for a week.
People are asked to donate non-perishable holiday meal food, including canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, pie filling, canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, cookies and more. Food Finders will add the turkey and other perishables using money donated to the cause.
This year, Food Finders also will accept pet food as donations, forwarding that on to people in need who have pets.
Money can be donated by check or through the website, www.foodfinders.org. Food donations can be made at all Long Beach libraries and at 4th Quarter Fitness, 4162 Norse Way; City National Bank, 6398 E Pacific Coast Highway; City National Bank, 100 Oceangate; the lobby at Dr. Smolen's office, 249 E. Ocean Blvd.; Dutch’s Brewhouse, 4244 Atlantic Ave.; and Farmers & Merchants Bank, 3140 E. Anaheim St.
Volunteers also are needed, with the annual Thanksgiving packing and sorting event set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at McBride High School, 7025 Parkcrest St. More help is needed the next day (Saturday, Nov. 23) for deliveries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To volunteer, call Diana Lara 562-283-1400 ext. 101 or Chris Wong, ext. 102. The Holiday Food Drive continues through Dec. 31; to be included as a drop off location, call 562-283-1400.
For more information about Food Finders, go to www.foodfinders.org.
