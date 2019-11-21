Each November, homes across the country are filled with relatives and tables are heaped with platters of food. Unlike other gift-centered holidays, Thanksgiving is a time for families to share a meal and spend time together.
For those without a home or a family, Thanksgiving can be especially difficult. To help alleviate this hardship, Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews gave out frozen turkeys 12 years ago, when he first took office as the Sixth District City Councilman. Unfortunately, this well-intentioned action was not as well received as he hoped it would be.
According to Isabel Arvea, Andrews’s chief of staff, a man on the street, not knowing who the Vice Mayor was, tried to sell him the turkey he had just received. As Andrews sat down to talk with him, the man explained that he was homeless and therefore unable to make use of a frozen turkey.
The next year, Andrews approached the holiday with a new mindset. He partnered with local hotels and agencies to provide a warm Thanksgiving meal for those in need. The feast became an annual tradition, with approximately 3,000 meals being served.
“Our team at the Hyatt always looks forward to Serving With a Thankful Heart. It is heart-warming to see the volunteers bring their families along to help with the effort,” said Karen Faulkner, human resources director at Hyatt Regency Long Beach. “Hyatt and the other hotels that participate really appreciate the opportunity to give back to the community.”
On Monday, Nov. 25, Andrews will host this year’s banquet, “Serving with a Thankful Heart.” The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Mc Bride Park at 1550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. The banquet-style meal includes turkey, roast beef, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salad and more.
“I am so thankful for the community and hospitality spirit that comes together for this event,” Andrews said. "The residents look forward to it every year and it is a gathering of positivity. I cannot thank our hospitality partners enough. Thanks to them, this event has grown over the years.”
The meals are made possible through partnership with the Hyatt, Hilton, Westin, Renaissance, Maya, Long Beach Marriott, Queen Mary, Downtown Long Beach Alliance, California State Long Beach Athletics, Ride Yellow, and Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine.
“This is a feel-good, great event for everyone,” Faulkner said.
Those interested in attending the banquet are encouraged to RSVP by email at district6@longbeach.gov or by phone at 562-570-6816. Volunteers are welcome and needed.