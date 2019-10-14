Darick J. Simpson, executive director of the Long Beach Community Action Partnership, will become the next president and CEO of the Earl B. and Loraine H. Miller Foundation — one of the largest philanthropic foundations in the city.
Ron Arias, chair of the Miller Foundation board of trustees, made the announcement Monday afternoon. He said the board had conducted a six-month executive search before settling on Simpson.
The position opened after Walter M. Florie, Jr., announced his retirement after serving 28 years at the Miller Foundation. During that time, the foundation has been the lead donor in the expansion of Miller Children's Hospital and multiple other projects aimed at the well-being of Long Beach's children.
Simpson, who holds a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Alabama and a master's in organizational management from the University of Phoenix, has led LBCAP for the last 13 years. The nonprofit assists youth and families to reach self-sustainability.
Under Simpson's direction, LBCAP became Long Beach's public access television broadcast outlet and started a training program for youth in the performing arts and broadcast journalism. He grew LBCAP from a staff of 24 with a $1.3 million budget to an agency with a $10 million budget and 80 staff members.
"Darick brings an outstanding skill set and years of experience working in the city of Long Beach," Arias said in the announcement. "His experience in working with our low income and under-resourced communities makes him well suited for this position.”
Since forming in 1967, the Miller Foundation has committed more than $65 million to Long Beach organizations supporting and nurturing Long Beach children. For more information, go to www.eandlmillerfdn.com.