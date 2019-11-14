The red carpet was crowded in Long Beach last week. On Nov. 6, 250 people came together to celebrate the first night of the Long Beach Jewish Film Festival and the official launch of a newly formed nonprofit, Jewish Long Beach.
The new organization has deep roots in the area. Jewish Long Beach is the result of a merger between two long-standing local organizations: the Jewish Federation of Greater Long Beach and West Orange County and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Long Beach and West Orange County.
Jewish Long Beach President Laurie Raykoff said a lot of hard work went into the year-long process of bringing these two groups together. She said the new entity has leadership representation from both boards.
“We decided that by merging,” Raykoff said, “we could maximize our impact in service to the community.”
The history of Jewish Long Beach began here in 1937, when United Jewry had its first local campaign. Ten years later, when the Long Beach Jewish Community Council was established, funding for a Jewish Community Center began and land was purchased at Willow Street and Grand Avenue. The resulting center, now known as the Alpert Jewish Community Center, was dedicated in 1960.
The newly renamed Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Jewish Long Beach Campus is home to the Alpert JCC, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, and other community organizations. From this site, according to CEO Zachary Benjamin, Jewish Long Beach will work “to ensure that Jewish life thrives in Long Beach, West Orange County, and around the world, throughout the life cycle, from generation to generation, through advocacy, leadership, education, and investment in the Jewish and broader communities.”
Traditionally hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Long Beach and West Orange County, the annual Long Beach Jewish Film Festival was sponsored by Jewish Long Beach this year “to announce and promote our refreshed mission, vision, and brand,” Benjamin said.
The four-day festival featured Jewish-themed films like “Golda’s Balcony” and “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles.” On opening night, viewers watched the comedic documentary “Land of Milk and Funny” followed by a question and answer session with lead actor and comedian Avi Liberman. The film showed footage of various stand-up comedians performing in Israel. Liberman said the comics’ humor ranged from religious to irreverent. In his opinion, the content resonated with Jewish audiences because of its funny and apolitical nature.
In addition to the documentary and discussion, Nov. 6 film festival attendees had an opportunity to enjoy kosher eats, hear from Jewish Long Beach leaders, and watch a trailer introducing Jewish Long Beach to the community.
“Jewish Long Beach is here to make a profound and positive impact, to build bridges between the Jewish and broader communities, to fight the rising tide of anti-Semitism, and to ensure the future of Jewish life in Long Beach,” Benjamin said. Additional information about the organization can be found at www.jewishlongbeach.org.