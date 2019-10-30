Christian Outreach In Action has been serving the poor and the homeless in downtown Long Beach since 1981.
Based out of a former church at the corner of Third Street and Linden Avenue, COA serves a hot breakfast seven days a week, a dinner Monday-Friday and lunches every Saturday and the last Sunday of the month. They also maintain a food bank, clothing and health care through The Children's Clinic.
There's also free legal advice, a diaper bank and more. If COA can't fill a need, they will offer a referral to an agency that can, workers said.
All of those efforts take money — for food, staff, overhead and more. Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 1, the COA will host "Waves Of Broadway," its annual fundraising gala, at the Long Beach (Airport) Marriott.
In addition to dinner, live and silent auctions, awards, there will be live Broadway entertainment performed by Orange County Children's Theatre. Tickets for the event are $110 each, and still are available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.charityauction.bid/coagala or call 562-432-1440.
For more about Christian Outreach in Action or to volunteer, go to coalongbeach.org.
—Harry Saltzgaver