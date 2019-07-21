Kimmy Maniquis, executive director at the California Conference for Equality and Justice since 2017, is taking the executive director post at the Peer Health Exchange in Los Angeles.
That agency has goals similar to those of CCEJ — empower young people with the knowledge, skills and resources to make healthy decisions.
Maniquis has been with CCEJ since 2008, working her way up the ranks. As executive director, she has emphasized restorative justice services, advocated against youth mass incarceration and expanded partnerships with other agencies across California.
The board of directors, led by Chair Rosecarrie Brooks and Chair-elect Rabbi Howard Laibson, has begun recruiting for the next executive director. Interim EDs will be Daniel Solis, associate executive director, and Jessy Needham, director of development. For more information about CCEJ, go to cacej.org.