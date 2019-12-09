The Arts Council for Long Beach will be dark over the holidays this year while staff moves the nonprofit's office.
The office will be closed from Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, according to an email announcement. There will be limited access to email and telephone messages during that time, so people with issues are urged to call by the end of business Friday, Dec. 13.
Arts Council offices currently are at 350 Elm St., and will move to 115 Pine Ave., Suite 350. The main email, info@artslb.org, and telephone number, 562-435-2787, will remain the same.