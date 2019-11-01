It is a new venue but the same important cause for the annual Gene Lentzner Human Relations Awards celebration in November.
Each year, the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) honor people who are contributing to improvement of human relations in Long Beach in honor of patron Gene Lentzner. This year, the ceremony moves north to the Expo Arts Center in Bixby Knolls.
This year's honorees are Marianne Drummond, Susana Sngiem and Shay Sorrells. Representatives of the city's Human Dignity Program will be on hand to present the 2019 Human Dignity Award to Giovanna Ferro and Jan Seymour Ford.
A reception with small plate appetizers starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Expo Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Drummond is a teacher at Wilson High School and is a longtime Building Bridges Camp organizer and volunteer. The camp brings together diverse high school students to learn about tolerance and working together.
Sniegm is a second generation Cambodian, the first to be the executive director of the United Cambodian Community (UCC), where she has worked to bridge the generation gap and help start the Cambodian Advocacy Collaborative.
Sorrells is the chief program officer at Orangewood Foundation and has worked in the human services field for more than 20 years, largely in Orange County. She is a former foster child and a longtime advocate and service provider for foster children.
Tickets to the event are $50-$75. For more information and to purchase tickets, o to www.cacej.org/lentzner or call 562-435-8184.
—Harry Saltzgaver